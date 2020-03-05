Probe urged into Tory Islamophobia accusations

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Muslim group urges probe into accusations of Islamophobia in the Conservative Party
The Muslim Council of Britain (MCB) has renewed its call for an independent inquiry into accusations of Islamophobia in the Conservative Party, accusing it of failing to act.
In a letter to the Equality and Human Rights Commission, the MCB accused the party of a reluctance to address what it said was a "systemic" problem.
A Conservative Party spokesperson said: “The Conservative Party has a robust approach to discrimination of any kind, and consistently takes decisive action to deal with any incidents of hatred, abuse or intimidation."
05 Mar 2020
