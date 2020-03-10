UK 'in thrall' to untrusted providers - Tory MP

Media player
Iain Duncan Smith warns UK 'in thrall' to untrusted telecoms providers
Conservative MP Sir Iain Duncan Smith has warned that the UK is "in thrall" to untrusted telecoms providers.
He said many technology parts were not made in the UK, and this had been a failure of governments on all sides, not to ensure the country could produce its own technology.
10 Mar 2020
