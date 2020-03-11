Chancellor abolishes 'reading tax'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Budget 2020: VAT on digital publications abolished

The chancellor has announced VAT will no longer be charged on digital publications from the start of December.

Rishi Sunak's announcement in the Budget brings ebooks into line with printed publications, which are already exempt from VAT.

UK viewers can watch Politics Live for 30 days from transmission

  • 11 Mar 2020
Go to next video: NHS to get 'whatever it needs, whatever it costs'