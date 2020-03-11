Chancellor abolishes 'reading tax'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Budget 2020: VAT on digital publications abolished
The chancellor has announced VAT will no longer be charged on digital publications from the start of December.
Rishi Sunak's announcement in the Budget brings ebooks into line with printed publications, which are already exempt from VAT.
UK viewers can watch Politics Live for 30 days from transmission
-
11 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window