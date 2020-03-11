NHS to get 'whatever it needs, whatever it costs'

Media player
Budget 2020: Chancellor on coronavirus sick pay changes
The chancellor has said that the NHS will get "whatever it needs, whatever it costs" to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.
In his first Budget speech, Rishi Sunak set out a three-point £1bn plan for the UK economy to cope with the effect on the workforce.
It will include extending access to statutory sick pay, and those self-isolating being able to get a sick note over the phone.
And he said it would be "easier" to access benefits, with no need to attend job centres in person.
11 Mar 2020
