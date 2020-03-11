Small business rates abolished in Budget
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Budget 2020: Small business rates abolished for 2020

The Chancellor, Rushi Sunak has announced that the government is abolishing business rates for small venues and shops this year.

In his Budget speech, he said other venues, such as bed and breakfasts, gyms and leisure centres, all below a value of £51,000 would pay no business rates.

He said the measure would save each business around £21,000.

UK viewers can watch Politics Live for 30 days from transmission

  • 11 Mar 2020
Go to next video: NHS to get 'whatever it needs, whatever it costs'