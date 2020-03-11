PMQs: Will PM increase sick pay?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
PMQs: Will the government increase coronavirus sick pay?
The SNP's Westminster Leader Ian Blackford asked during PMQs if the government would increase sick pay for those affected by coronavirus and who have to take time off work.
Boris Johnson said that the UK had a universal health care system, and an "extensive" benefits system.
-
11 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-51835601/pmqs-will-the-government-increase-coronavirus-sick-payRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window