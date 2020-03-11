Corbyn: PM should apologise for 'offensive words’

Media player
PMQs: Corbyn and Johnson on 'offensive words’ apology
Jeremy Corbyn listed previous comments from the prime minster about women, and claimed they were backed up by government policies, as he called on him to apologise.
Boris Johnson said he would take "no lessons in sexism" from Labour as women have been bullied out of the party, and he said the Conservative party was the political party which had elected two women leaders.
11 Mar 2020
