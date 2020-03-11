Sunak pledges 'security today, prosperity tomorrow'
Video

Budget 2020: Sunak says Tories are party of public services

The chancellor has has unveiled his 2020 Budget, saying it offers the “largest sustained fiscal boost for nearly 30 years”.

Rishi Sunak said it was being delivered in “challenging times”, but offered security today and prosperity tomorrow.

