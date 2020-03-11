'Nothing on social care' in Budget - McDonnell
Budget 2020: John McDonnell on NHS and social care money

The shadow chancellor said the government would have "real problems" if it did not "tackle the social care crisis”.

John McDonnell quoted former Conservative health secretary Jeremy Hunt who highlighted a lack of financial help for social care in Rishi Sunak’s Budget.

The Labour MP said he was “absolutely worried” about social care, as he looked at government NHS spending plans on the Andrew Neil Show.

  • 11 Mar 2020
