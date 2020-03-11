'Nothing on social care' in Budget - McDonnell

Video

The shadow chancellor said the government would have "real problems" if it did not "tackle the social care crisis”.

John McDonnell quoted former Conservative health secretary Jeremy Hunt who highlighted a lack of financial help for social care in Rishi Sunak’s Budget.

The Labour MP said he was “absolutely worried” about social care, as he looked at government NHS spending plans on the Andrew Neil Show.

UK viewers can watch Andrew Neil Shows for 30 days from transmission