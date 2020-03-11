Govt lays out economic plan to combat Covid-19
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Budget 2020: Government lays out economic plan to combat Covid-19

Rishi Sunak has pledged billions of pounds to combat the economic impact of coronavirus in his first budget as chancellor.

Setting out his budget the chancellor warned that "for a period, it's going to be tough" and that the UK would see a shrink in "production capacity" and reduction in consumer spending but said he was confident "our economic performance will recover".

Leila Nathoo looks at what the government had to offer.

  • 11 Mar 2020
Go to next video: How do people get tested for coronavirus?