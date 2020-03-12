In full: Johnson statement on coronavirus

Media player
Coronavirus: prime ministerial statement in full
Boris Johnson has delivered a statement on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
He said "many more families are going to lose loved ones before their time," but he ruled out closing schools or banning mass gatherings for the time being.
