Ashworth: 'Government needs to explain strategy'

Coronavirus: 'Government needs to explain virus strategy,' says Labour
Shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth said the government needed to explain its strategy for trying to delay the spread of coronavirus.
He told BBC News: "Many members of the public are asking legitimate questions as to why we appear to be taking a different approach to Ireland, to Spain, to Denmark."
13 Mar 2020
