Coronavirus: Isolation for over-70s 'a big ask'

Video

Every Briton over the age of 70 will be told "within the coming weeks" to stay at home for an extended period to help shield them from the coronavirus, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said.

He told the BBC's Andrew Marr the rules will not come into force just yet – and admitted that asking the elderly to self-isolate for a long time would be "a big ask".

Read more: Virus isolation for over-70s 'within weeks'

You can watch Andrew Marr's full interview with Health Secretary Matt Hancock on BBC iPlayer here.