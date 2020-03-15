'UK needs clearer coronavirus government guidance'

Media player
Coronavirus: 'There has to be much clearer guidance' from government, Corbyn says
The leader of the Labour Party has criticised the government's response to the coronavirus pandemic, saying that more guidance and better support are needed.
Jeremy Corbyn warned that self-employed people and those on zero hours contracts will have to make "some very difficult decisions whether they put the health of everybody at risk in order that they can work to survive".
15 Mar 2020
