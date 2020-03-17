Lessons from Iceland on promoting well-being

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Iceland: PM Katrin Jakobsdóttir on GDP or well-being
The Icelandic prime minister is trying to transform her country's economy.
That means gross domestic product (GDP) going from being the sole measure of national success, to just one of 39 well-being indicators.
Politics Live reporter Jack Fenwick spoke to the prime minister Katrin Jakobsdottir, an Icelandic business owner and a female rap group about what the idea means and how it might work.
UK viewers can watch Politics Live for 30 days from transmission
-
17 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window