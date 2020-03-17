Lessons from Iceland on promoting well-being
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Iceland: PM Katrin Jakobsdóttir on GDP or well-being

The Icelandic prime minister is trying to transform her country's economy.

That means gross domestic product (GDP) going from being the sole measure of national success, to just one of 39 well-being indicators.

Politics Live reporter Jack Fenwick spoke to the prime minister Katrin Jakobsdottir, an Icelandic business owner and a female rap group about what the idea means and how it might work.

UK viewers can watch Politics Live for 30 days from transmission

  • 17 Mar 2020
Go to next video: Iceland's PM voices no-deal Brexit concern