Lessons from Iceland on promoting well-being

The Icelandic prime minister is trying to transform her country's economy.

That means gross domestic product (GDP) going from being the sole measure of national success, to just one of 39 well-being indicators.

Politics Live reporter Jack Fenwick spoke to the prime minister Katrin Jakobsdottir, an Icelandic business owner and a female rap group about what the idea means and how it might work.

