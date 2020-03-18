Media player
PMQs: PM promises to protect private renters from eviction
Jeremy Corbyn has told the prime minister that renters are "worried sick" about meeting their rent payments during the coronavirus outbreak.
During Prime Minister's Questions, the Labour leader claimed that the chancellor had offered “nothing to 20 million people living in rented homes".
Boris Johnson said the government will bring forward legislation “to protect private renters from eviction”.
18 Mar 2020
