Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Jeremy Corbyn calls for rise in sick pay
Jeremy Corbyn has called for an increase in the level of statutory sick pay during the coronavirus outbreak.
During prime minister's questions, the Labour leader said families could not be fed on the UK level of £94.25 per week, a figure which he said lagged “far behind” other European countries.
Boris Johnson said sick pay was “typically supplemented by other benefits” and the government should do “whatever it takes” to support workers.
-
18 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-51945861/coronavirus-jeremy-corbyn-calls-for-rise-in-sick-payRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window