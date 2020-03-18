Jeremy Corbyn calls for rise in sick pay
Jeremy Corbyn has called for an increase in the level of statutory sick pay during the coronavirus outbreak.

During prime minister's questions, the Labour leader said families could not be fed on the UK level of £94.25 per week, a figure which he said lagged “far behind” other European countries.

Boris Johnson said sick pay was “typically supplemented by other benefits” and the government should do “whatever it takes” to support workers.

