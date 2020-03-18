SNP call for income guarantee during coronavirus outbreak

Media player
Coronavirus: SNP call for 'emergency universal income'
The SNP's Westminster leader, has called on the government to introduce an ‘income guarantee’ for people struggling to pay bills, because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Ian Blackford told the prime minister that thousands of people have lost their jobs because of the virus, and he said that millions more face the same threat.
Boris Johnson agreed to hold talks to discuss a universal income scheme, and said he could make a commitment and that no-one “should be penalised for doing the right thing”.
18 Mar 2020
