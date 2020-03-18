Travel restrictions not ruled out by PM

Media player
Coronavirus: Travel restrictions not ruled out by Boris Johnson
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the government will not rule out imposing travel restrictions to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
In a briefing on Wednesday he said the goverment would consider bringing forward "further and faster measures where that is necessary" to contain the spread of coronavirus.
18 Mar 2020
