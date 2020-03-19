Johnson questioned over '12 week' virus claim

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: PM questioned over '12 week' UK virus claim
The UK can "turn the tide" on the coronavirus crisis within 12 weeks, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said.
However, when questioned over what he meant by the three-month timescale, he said he did not know how long it would go on for.
-
19 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-51965824/coronavirus-pm-questioned-over-12-week-uk-virus-claimRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window