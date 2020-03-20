Opposition parties meet prime minister
Coronavirus: Opposition parties meet PM in Downing Street

Leading figures from the Liberal Democrats, Scottish National Party and Plaid Cymru met Boris Johnson in Downing Street.

All three said they had raised concerns about the government's response to the ongoing coronavirus crisis - including getting more money to affected companies and workers - with the prime minister.

