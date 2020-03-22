Food parcels coming for vulnerable individuals
Video

Coronavirus: Minister urges food shoppers to be 'considerate'

Housing, Communities and Local Government Secretary Robert Jenrick has urged people to be considerate when shopping, and has promised that food supplies are "resilient".

Speaking to the BBC's Andrew Marr, Mr Jenrick also said that a "big national effort" would be in place by the end of the week to get food to vulnerable people.

