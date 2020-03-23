Media player
Health Secretary: 'Incredibly unfair to socialise in way we've seen'
Health Secretary Matt Hancock says the UK government is prepared to "take further steps" to restrict the spread of coronavirus if people continue to socialise as seen recently.
23 Mar 2020
Share
