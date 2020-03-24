Barclay: 'Help is coming' for self-employed
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Barclay on government help for self-employed

Self-employed people have not been forgotten when it came to financial help during the coronavirus emergency, the chief secretary to the Treasury has said.

Stephen Barclay told MPs delivering a policy was “complex”, and there would be no rush to a scheme “that begs more questions than it answers”.

He was answering an urgent question in the Commons from acting Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey.

BBC Coronavirus pandemic coverage

  • 24 Mar 2020
Go to next video: Gove: Government to review new measures at Easter