Hancock: Coronavirus rules 'are not advice'
The health secretary has set out the only four reasons for people to leave their homes through the coronavirus pandemic.

Matt Hancock said the measures were “not advice, they are rules” and would be enforced by the police.

He said there was a “great national effort to beat the virus” and that “everyone has a part to play”.

  • 24 Mar 2020
