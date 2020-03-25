Corbyn challenges PM on NHS coronavirus protection
Speaking at this last PMQs as Labour leader, Jeremy Corbyn has asked what the government is doing to address the "appalling" lack of the protective gear that NHS staff "desperately need".

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the army has distributed 7.5 million pieces of equipment in the past 24 hours.

