PM pays tribute to Corbyn at final PMQs as leader

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
PMQS: Johnson pay tribute to Corbyn at final PMQs as leader
Jeremy Corbyn has assured the prime minister that he will carry on campaigning and “demanding justice” when he steps down as Labour leader.
Boris Johnson paid tribute to Mr Corbyn’s service to his party and country over the last five years, saying that although they have had heir differences “no-one could doubt his sincerity or his determination to build a better society”.
-
25 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-52036463/pmqs-johnson-pay-tribute-to-corbyn-at-final-pmqs-as-leaderRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window