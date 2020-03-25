PM pays tribute to Corbyn at final PMQs as leader
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

PMQS: Johnson pay tribute to Corbyn at final PMQs as leader

Jeremy Corbyn has assured the prime minister that he will carry on campaigning and “demanding justice” when he steps down as Labour leader.

Boris Johnson paid tribute to Mr Corbyn’s service to his party and country over the last five years, saying that although they have had heir differences “no-one could doubt his sincerity or his determination to build a better society”.

  • 25 Mar 2020
Go to next video: Corbyn challenges PM on NHS coronavirus protection