PM asked to act to 'prioritise' coronavirus testing

PMQs: Jeremy Corbyn tells PM to 'act' on coronavirus testing rates
At prime minister's questions, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn quoted from a leaked email to ask why the government has been slow to start buying machines for coronavirus tests.
The prime minister testing was “vital to our success in beating the coronavirus”. Boris Johnson said testing has risen from 5,000 to 25,000 a day, and he insisted that it has been a priority for the government "ever since the crisis has been upon us."
25 Mar 2020
