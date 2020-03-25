Corbyn's final PMQs session as Labour leader

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
PMQs: Final Corbyn and Johnson exchange in Commons
Jeremy Corbyn has faced Boris Johnson for the final time at Prime Minister's Questions as Labour leader.
In an extended session, Mr Corbyn asked 12 questions instead of his usual six, and the exchanges between the two men were dominated by the coronavirus pandemic.
Mr Corbyn said “no-one is an island, no-one is self-made”, and he spoke of a society that “cares for each other and cares for all”.
Mt Johnson said he wanted to “associate myself fully” with Mr Corbyn’s words and said the nation was coming together as never seen before.
-
25 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-52036465/pmqs-final-corbyn-and-johnson-exchange-in-commonsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window