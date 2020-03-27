Corbyn: 'I made mistakes'
Jeremy Corbyn: 'Of course I made mistakes' as Labour leader

Jeremy Corbyn stands down as leader of the Labour party on 4 April.

In his last interview with BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg, he said "of course" he had made mistakes during his time in charge.

"You sometimes make judgement mistakes, we all do," he said.

"I have a way of doing things that sometimes people don't understand."

