Gove defends not joining EU ventilator scheme
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Gove defends not joining EU ventilator scheme

Michael Gove has said that the UK has not been disadvantaged by the government's decision not to participate in an EU scheme to get extra ventilators for the coronavirus crisis.

Speaking to the BBC's Andrew Marr, he said that there is "nothing that we can't do as an independent nation that being part of that scheme would allow us to do".

  • 29 Mar 2020
Go to next video: 'We will boost supply of protective equipment'