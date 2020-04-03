PM warns public to 'stick with the guidance'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Boris Johnson warns public to 'stick with the guidance'

In a Twitter video message, the prime minister has urged the public to remain at home even as the weather improves over the weekend.

Mr Johnson is still self-isolating due to continued mild coronavirus symptoms.

  • 03 Apr 2020
Go to next video: Prince Charles opens NHS Nightingale from afar