Corbyn's leadership in two minutes

Jeremy Corbyn's Labour leadership in two minutes
In his five years as Labour leader, he lost two general elections and a vote of no-confidence among his Labour MPs but galvanised many on the left.
Ahead of the new Labour leader being announced on Saturday, here are key moments from Jeremy Corbyn's leadership.
Edited by Nick Raikes
04 Apr 2020
