WHO: Coronavirus 'much more than a health crisis'

Coronavirus 'much more than a health crisis', say WHO
The social and economic consequences of the coronavirus will be profound, according to World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
03 Apr 2020
