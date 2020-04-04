Starmer win 'fantastic news in very difficult times'
Keir Starmer: David Lammy on new Labour leader

Sir Keir Starmer supporter David Lammy said his election win was “good news for the country”.

The Labour MP also said Angela Rayner would make a “fantastic deputy leader”.

After their election results were announced, Mr Lammy said the pair would “provide the opposition that country so dearly needs”.

