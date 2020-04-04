Labour leader Starmer: 'Honour and privilege of my life'
Labour leadership: Sir Keir Starmer's acceptance speech

New Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer has spoken of the "honour" of his election to the post, and the effect of coronavirus on the UK.

He said public life had “all but come to a standstill and we are missing each other”.

A planned conference to announce the result was cancelled, and the three candidates to be leader of the opposition recorded a video to be released if they won the contest to succeed Jeremy Corbyn.

  • 04 Apr 2020
