Dominic Raab: 'PM is still in charge'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Dominic Raab says PM is still in charge
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says Boris Johnson is "still in charge" despite being hospitalised with "persistent symptoms".
-
06 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window