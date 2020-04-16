Media player
Coronavirus: 'We have to take our responsibilities seriously'
With the business of Parliament set to go "virtual", two MPs have told the BBC what the change will mean for them.
MPs will have to approve the plan next week when they return on 21 April.
It means that up to 120 MPs will be able to take part in proceedings virtually at any one time, while 50 could remain in the chamber under social distancing rules.
16 Apr 2020
