Robert Jenrick: 'We are backing councils'
Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick has announced a cash boost of £1.6bn for local councils.

Mr Jenrick said it would help adult services, children's services, the most vulnerable and waste collection services.

  • 18 Apr 2020
