Coronavirus: 'We have been stating where mistakes are made' - Labour
Labour's shadow chancellor Anneliese Dodds has rejected suggestions that the opposition has been "too gentle" on the government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
She said "we have been stating where mistakes are made" but looking forward she wanted "transparency" from the government.
19 Apr 2020
