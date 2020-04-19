'Balanced judgement' about relaxing lockdown - Gove

Media player
Coronavirus: 'Balanced judgement' about relaxing restrictions, says Gove
Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove has said the government will make a "balanced judgement" about which coronavirus restriction measures will be relaxed, and at which time.
Mr Gove also rejected newspaper reports that some children would return to school from 11 May.
Watch the full interview on The Andrew Marr Show.
19 Apr 2020
