'Balanced judgement' about relaxing lockdown - Gove
Coronavirus: 'Balanced judgement' about relaxing restrictions, says Gove

Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove has said the government will make a "balanced judgement" about which coronavirus restriction measures will be relaxed, and at which time.

Mr Gove also rejected newspaper reports that some children would return to school from 11 May.

  • 19 Apr 2020
