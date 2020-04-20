Buckland outlines coronavirus prison deaths

Media player
Coronavirus: Buckland on deaths in prisons
The justice secretary explained that 13 prisoners have died with coronavirus since the outbreak.
Robert Buckland was addressing Parliament’s Human Rights Committee, which was sitting remotely, and he was questioned by chairman Harriet Harman.
20 Apr 2020
