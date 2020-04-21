Starmer queries protection equipment claims

Video

Sir Keir Starmer said there was a gap between the government’s words and reality in relation to the delivery of personal protective equipment (PPE) to health and care workers.

The Labour leader said it would be a "struggle for any government to get exactly the right kit to the right place at the right time".

But he told the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg, that people were "putting their lives literally on the line when they’re going to work" and they needed the "proper equipment".