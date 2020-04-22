SNP calls for coronavirus universal basic income

Video

The SNP's Westminster leader became the first MP to ask questions virtually at PMQs, via a video call from his home.

Ian Blackford called on Dominic Raab to support a universal basic income through the coronavirus pandemic, to “make sure no one is left behind”.

But the foreign secretary said the government plan was “one of the most extensive in the world” and would allow the economy to “pull through” the crisis.

