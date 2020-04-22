SNP calls for coronavirus universal basic income

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
PMQs: Blackford and Raab on universal basic income call
The SNP's Westminster leader became the first MP to ask questions virtually at PMQs, via a video call from his home.
Ian Blackford called on Dominic Raab to support a universal basic income through the coronavirus pandemic, to “make sure no one is left behind”.
But the foreign secretary said the government plan was “one of the most extensive in the world” and would allow the economy to “pull through” the crisis.
-
22 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-52384856/pmqs-blackford-and-raab-on-universal-basic-income-callRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window