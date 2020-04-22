'Very few tests' for care workers - Starmer
PMQs: Starmer on testing centres for care workers

Sir Keir Starmer said some coronavirus testing centres stood "half empty" as they are not easily accessible to care workers.

Dominic Raab said there were “logistical and transport challenges” for some people reaching testing centres, but the government was making “good progress” in reaching its testing targets.

  • 22 Apr 2020
