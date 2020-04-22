Media player
Video
Coronavirus: Prime Minister's Questions goes 'virtual'
Coronavirus has changed the way everyone works, not least politicians.
In the first 'virtual' Prime Minister's Questions, MPs asked questions over video link and the few who were in the House of Commons respected social distancing guidelines.
