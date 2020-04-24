Barnier: UK failed to engage substantially in talks
The EU’s chief negotiator has said there will be “no ambitious trade deal without an ambitious level playing field” over competition.

Michel Barnier said the UK had “failed to engage substantially” in trade talks for a deal when the transitional agreement ends on 31 December.

And he said the UK wanted a series of separate agreements, but Mr Barnier said this would lead to “duplication, inefficiencies and a lack of transparency”.

