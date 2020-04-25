Patel: Drivers using quiet roads as 'personal race tracks'
Coronavirus: Home Secretary slams 'extraordinary dangerous driving'

Home Secretary Priti Patel has slammed 'extraordinary dangerous driving' during the coronavirus lockdown. She said one driver was caught speeding at 134mph on a 40mph zone in London and speeds of up to 151mph have been clocked on the M1 motorway.

  • 25 Apr 2020
