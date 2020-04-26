Labour: Government must publish lockdown exit plan

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Labour says 'government should publish lockdown exit plan'
Labour have called for the government to publish its plan to exit the coronavirus lockdown in order that it can be scrutinised.
Shadow minister Rachel Reeves told the BBC's Andrew Marr programme that it was "incredibly important that the government take people with us on this journey" and said businesses needed time to plan before reopening.
26 Apr 2020
