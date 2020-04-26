NHS staff 'have best PPE we can get them' - Raab
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has said that NHS and care workers have had the very best PPE that the government can get them, amid a global supply shortage.

Speaking to the BBC's Andrew Marr programme, Mr Raab said the government had "ramped up" the domestic supply and procurement of PPE.

  • 26 Apr 2020
